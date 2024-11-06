 />
ASM vs TN, Ranji Trophy: Andre Siddarth, Vijay Shankar propel Tamil Nadu to 299 for 7 against Assam on Day 1

Tamil Nadu finished on 299 for 7 against Assam on day one of the Elite Group ‘D’ match in Guwahati with Vijay Shankar (76) and C. Andre Siddarth (94) scoring half-centuries.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 18:51 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

C Shyam Sundar
Tamil Nadu batter C. Andre Siddarth in action against Assam during the Ranji trophy match at ACA stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu batter C. Andre Siddarth in action against Assam during the Ranji trophy match at ACA stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu batter C. Andre Siddarth in action against Assam during the Ranji trophy match at ACA stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / THE HINDU

Teenage batter C. Andre Siddarth missed out on a well-deserved century but his 98-run partnership with Vijay Shankar (76) ensured Tamil Nadu’s recovery from two early setbacks to post 299 for 7 against Assam on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘D’ match here on Wednesday.

After being sent in to bat by host captain Denish Das, the southern team lost openers S. Lokeshwar (8) and the in-form N. Jagadeesan (5) inside the first three overs. Vijay, who walked in at No. 3, went about rescuing the team with two crucial partnerships.

First, he added 66 runs for the third wicket with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (27) before his association with Andre (94, 163 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) pulled Tamil Nadu out of the woods.

Vijay, who started cautiously, came into his own and played some lovely shots in front of the wicket and hoisted spinner Rahul Singh for a six. He continued to bat in an enterprising manner despite losing Pradosh, who fell to medium-pacer Darshan Rajbangshi (2/75).

READ | RAJ vs HYD, Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad starts confidently against Rajasthan, skipper Rahul Singh Gahlaut scores half-century

The Vijay-Andre stand saw the former cash in on any loose delivery while his 18-year-old partner took a while to hit form and played some handsome looking shots. Vijay fell against the run of play, castled by off-spinner Sarupam Purkayastha (2/33), who later added Andre’s scalp, trapping him leg-before wicket, six short of a ton.

The flamboyant M. Shahrukh Khan (28, 44 balls, 2 fours) added 60 for the fifth wicket to swell TN’s score before falling to Rahul Singh (2/56).

The Assam bowlers, the spinners in particular, kept the run-flow in check and also picked up the wickets of Shahrukh and captain R. Sai Kishore (3).

S. Mohamed Ali (27 batting) and R. Sonu Yadav (12 batting) made sure that TN didn’t suffer any further loss of wickets.

SCORES
Tamil Nadu - First innings: Lokeshwar c Subham b Darshan 8, Jagadeesan c Sumit b Mukthar 5, Vijay b Sarupam 76, Pradosh lbw b Darshan 27, Andre lbw b Sarupam 94, Shahrukh c Denish b Rahul 28, Mohamed Ali (batting) 27, Sai Kishore c Sumit b Rahul 3, Sonu (batting) 12;
Extras (B 9, Lb 5, W 0, Nb 5 ): 19;
Total (in 85 overs): 299 for 7.
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-79, 4-177, 5-237, 6-266, 7-271.
Assam bowling: Mukhtar 16-2-48-1, Darshan 15-2-75-2, Mrinmoy 20-4-73-0, Rahul 22-5-56-2, Sarupam 12-2-33-2.
Toss: Assam

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
