Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena torments Uttar Pradesh with a five-wicket haul on day 1

Jalaj Saxena picked five to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 162, and became the only player to score 6000 runs and pick 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 20:15 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena celebrate a wicket against Uttar Pradesh.
Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena celebrate a wicket against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena celebrate a wicket against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN/The Hindu

Thiruvananthapuram

Jalaj Saxena’s affinity with KCA-St.Xavier’s ground continued as the off-spinner picked up his 13th five-wicket haul at the venue to skittle out Uttar Pradesh for 162 in the first innings in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Wednesday.

Kerala seized control after reaching 82 for two at stumps on the first day with Baba Aparajith (21 batting) and night watchman Aditya Sarawate (4 batting).

It was a memorable day for Jalaj who reached a landmark of 400 wickets and became the only player to score 6,000 runs and take 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. Jalaj who nearly missed the match due to fever. The team management had called in Vysakh Chandran as a cover but it was not needed as Jalaj recovered to be fit in time to play the match.

After being inserted, the Uttar Pradesh openers Aryan Juyal and Madhav Karthik resisted Kerala’s new-ball attack in the opening hour to add 29 runs for the first wicket. After an uneventful start to his spell, Jalaj struck when Juyal (23) played a ball that skidded off the pitch off his back foot and was bowled. Fellow opener Madhav Kaushik (13) tried to cut a delivery that bounced higher than expected and was caught behind by Azharuddeen.

Nitish Rana(25) attacked Jalaj, striking the spinner for a six and a four, but the spinner had the last laugh as he lured the batter out of his crease for Azharuddeen to stump him. In between, medium pacers K.M. Asif and Basil Thampi dismissed Priyam Garg and Sameer Rizvi cheaply as Kerala took control in the post-lunch session. Jalaj then castled both Saurabh Yadav and Piyush Chawla to complete his five-wicket haul. Shivam Sharma (30) struck a few meaty blows and added 33 runs with Aaqib Khan for the last wicket.

Kerala openers Vathsal Govind (23) and Rohan Kunnummal (28) were unhurried and disciplined. They played the ball on merit to add 48 runs for the first wicket before Aaqib forced Kunnummal to edge to wicketkeeper Juyal. Vathsal left soon after, edging Shivam Mavi to Juyal. But Aparajith and Sarwate played out a few tense overs to end the day on a high note for Kerala.

