Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton

Delhi SG Pipers on Monday announced the signing of three-time Olympian Jacob Whetton of Australia for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL).

Whetton brings with him a wealth of experience, having played 253 matches for the Australia, scoring 75 goals. He was a part of the Australian team that won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, losing to Belgium in a shoot-out in the final.

A highly decorated player with multiple achievements to his credit, Whetton is a 2014 World Cup winner, twice FIH Pro League Winner, three-times Commonwealth Games gold medallist and twice Champions Trophy winner, besides his silver medal at Tokyo 2020.

The 33-year-old midfielder from Queensland will replace Jorrit Croon of Netherlands, who is yet to recover completely from an ankle injury and had to pull out due to injury concerns.

“It’s never easy to replace a player of Jorrit Croon’s caliber. Unfortunately, his recovery from the ankle injury isn’t progressing as hoped, which has led us to make this difficult decision,” Delhi SG Pipers men’s coach Graham Reid said.

“Jacob’s experience and skill set will be invaluable in filling the void left by Jorrit. His ability to control the midfield aligns perfectly with our game strategy, and I have known Jacob since 2009 so he is well-acquainted with my coaching style. I’m excited about the energy and expertise he will bring to our team.” he added.