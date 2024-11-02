Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend

Only three Indian men’s hockey team players, namely, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal and Nilakanta Sharma, who participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics, will be competing in the 14th Senior National men’s hockey championship to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from November 4 to 16.

This a departure from the last edition, where all the big names of the Indian national team participated, this time players like Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas will not be playing for their respective state teams.

Despite the lack of big names, India’s head coach, Craig Fulton, is expected to be in attendance for a few days to watch the youngsters in action. Some National team selectors will also be present at the championships to monitor the players.

The championship will be a dress rehearsal ahead of the relaunch of the Hockey India League 2024-25, which is scheduled to be held from December 24, 2024, to February 1, 2025.

This will be a chance for the young Indian players of all the nine franchises to impress the team management, who will watch the tournament with keen eyes. A total of 620 players from 31 state teams will compete in 53 matches.

The teams will be divided into eight groups, with the winners progressing to the knockout quarterfinal round after a single round-robin league.

Defending champion Punjab and runner-up Haryana will miss key national team players but remain formidable forces. Uttar Pradesh, with the presence of Lalit and Rajkumar, is a strong contender this time.

Host Tamil Nadu, which finished third last year, has S. Karthi, who played at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The team is preparing under the watchful eyes of head coach Charles Dixon and assistant coach Muthukumaran.

“The team has been practising with a camp for the tournament for the past 45 days. We hope to be on the podium as we have trained hard,” said Sekar J Manoharan, president of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) and Hockey India treasurer, at a press conference here on Saturday.

“Hockey India coaches will be visiting Chennai to watch the matches and observe the players. Mohammed Riaz and M. M. Somaya [national selectors] will also be present. We missed the Olympic gold medal match narrowly but have consecutively won medals [bronze], so that is a big deal. Tamil Nadu Dragons will be representing the State at the HIL with several renowned players. We are eagerly anticipating that tournament as well,” added Sekar.

“The tournament offers a unique opportunity to witness the next generation of Indian hockey players. As the sport continues to evolve, this championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, passion, and the future of Indian hockey,” said P. Senthil RajKumar, HUTN secretary.

Tournament Overview: Date: November 4 to 16, 2024 Venue: SDAT Mayor Dr Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai Participating Teams: 31 State teams Total number of matches: 53 Number of players: 620

Pools: Pool A: Punjab, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu Hockey, Chhattisgarh Pool B: Haryana, Telangana, Himachal, Mizoram Pool C: Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Pool D: Karnataka, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Tripura Pool E: Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pool F: Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir Pool G: Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat Pool H: Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Assam