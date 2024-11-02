ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC loses first match of season after going down 3-0 against Goa

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday.

A second-half flourish from Manolo Marquez’s men saw Bengaluru taste defeat for the first time in the ongoing season. Armando Sadiku was once again the protagonist with a goal and an assist, while Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic also joined the party for the Gaurs.

Buoyed by their fans, Goa started the game brightly, creating a few openings in the first quarter. Dejan Drazic and young midfielder Ayush Dev Chhetri caused a lot of trouble for Bengaluru defenders with their mazy runs. However, they had nothing to show for their efforts, as their eventual shots lacked the venom required to challenge the Blues’ custodian, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Another player who was up for challenges on his return from injury was Sandesh Jhingan. The experienced defender went toe-to-toe with Edgar Mendez and brought back the physicality that this Goa side missed in his absence.

Despite the chances, the host returned to its dressing room at half-time empty-handed. The Gaurs showed great urgency but lacked the final product to hurt the Bengaluru FC backline.

The second period began in a similar fashion, with Marquez’s men controlling the tempo of the game and making meaningful penetrations into the final third. Bengaluru FC tactician Gerard Zaragoza tried to disrupt the momentum in midfield by introducing Suresh Singh Wangjam at the start of the second half, but the Gaurs kept dominating possession.

Despite several trials and errors, the Gaurs finally took the lead in the 63rd minute courtesy of their talisman, Armando Sadiku. Mohammad Yasir pickpocketed Pedro Capo and ran at the Bengaluru FC backline before finding Sadiku in the box with a brilliantly weighted cross. The Albanian made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

In the 71st minute, Marquez decided to freshen things up as he brought on Brison Fernandes, replacing Yasir, and the youngster made an instant impact. Sadiku’s energetic press allowed him to pickpocket a ball from Gurpreet. The forward passed it back to Brison, who came up with a sensational long-range strike from the right, catching Rahul Bheke and the entire Blues backline off-guard as the Gaurs doubled their lead.

FC Goa kept pushing as Manolo turned to Iker Guarrotxena in the 79th minute. The Spaniard showed his class when he combined with Dejan Drazic, as the latter scored the third goal for the host in stoppage time to seal its second win of the season.

Bengaluru remains in first with 16 points from seven games.