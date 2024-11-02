Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod entered the final of the women’s singles event at the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after beating eighth seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in straight games here on Saturday.
Malvika, seeded sixth, defeated Jakobsen 23-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted 44 minutes.
Malvika will play Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, seeded seventh, in the title clash.
But it was disappointment for unseeded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty as he crashed out in the men’s singles semifinals, losing to fourth seed Christo Popov of France.
Shetty, world ranked 51st, started off well but lost the steam as the match progressed to lose 17-21, 13-21 to his world no. 28 French rival.
It was the first meeting between the two shuttlers where the Indian came out second best.
Latest on Sportstar
- Hylo Open 2024: Malvika through to final; Ayush Shetty crashes out in semis
- LIV 2-1 BHA Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Gakpo, Salah score as Liverpool beats Brighton
- BOU 2-1 MCI Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth hands Manchester City its first loss of the league season
- Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans beat Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls; Patna Pirates youngsters clinch solid win vs UP Yoddhas
- WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope hammers century as West Indies eyes big total against England
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE