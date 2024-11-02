MagazineBuy Print

Hylo Open 2024: Malvika through to final; Ayush Shetty crashes out in semis

Unseeded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty crashed out in the men’s singles semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after losing to fourth seed Christo Popov of France on Saturday.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 21:35 IST , Saarbrucken - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Malvika Bansod in action.
Malvika Bansod in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Malvika Bansod in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod entered the final of the women’s singles event at the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after beating eighth seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in straight games here on Saturday.

Malvika, seeded sixth, defeated Jakobsen 23-21, 21-18 in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

Malvika will play Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt, seeded seventh, in the title clash.

But it was disappointment for unseeded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty as he crashed out in the men’s singles semifinals, losing to fourth seed Christo Popov of France.

Shetty, world ranked 51st, started off well but lost the steam as the match progressed to lose 17-21, 13-21 to his world no. 28 French rival.

It was the first meeting between the two shuttlers where the Indian came out second best.

