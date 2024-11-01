Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod, Ayush Shetty through to semifinal

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod progressed to the semifinals of the the Hylo Open, defeating higher-ranked Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam here on Friday.

Malvika, seeded sixth in the women’s singles category, outwitted her opponent, seeded fourth, 21-15, 21-17 in quarterfinal clash.

Malvika will next face eighth seed Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen in the semifinals.

Among other Indians, Ayush Shetty beat Finlland’s Kalle Koljoen 21-18, 21-18 to enter the men’s singles semifinals.

He will next play fourth seed Christo Popov of France in the semifinals.

Other Indians in the fray, Satish Karunakaran and Rakshitha Ramraj failed to enter the next round.

Karunakaran handed a walkover to France’s Christo Popov, while Rakshitha lost to Julie Dawall Jakobsen 12-21, 17-21 in the quarterfinal.