Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: IND plays for pride against upbeat NZ; Toss, Lineups at 9am

IND vs NZ Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from Day 1 of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Nov 01, 2024 07:39 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the 3rd Test match between India and New Zealand being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • November 01, 2024 07:39
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand third Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the third Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Sports18 network.

    Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand third Test?

    The LIVE stream of the third Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

  • November 01, 2024 07:30
    PREVIEW

    IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India takes on New Zealand in dead rubber with WTC final qualification at risk

    India has lots to play for against Nez Zealand, needing four wins in the remaining six Tests, including the Wankhede Test, to stay in the fray for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

  • November 01, 2024 07:27
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the third Test between India and New Zealand set to happen in Mumbai. 

India /

New Zealand

