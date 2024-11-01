India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: IND plays for pride against upbeat NZ; Toss, Lineups at 9am

Live Streaming Info

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand third Test?

The LIVE telecast of the third Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand third Test?

The LIVE stream of the third Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.