IPL 2025 retentions: Five surprise releases before IPL auction

The curtain has closed on the Indian Premier League’s retention deadline, with all 10 franchises unveiling their final lists of retained and released players.

With a maximum of six players allowed for retention from each 2024 squad, it was inevitable that some players would not make the cut.

Yet, a few omissions stood out, leaving fans and experts alike both puzzled and intrigued. Sportstar delves into five of these unexpected moves, examining the decisions that have left the cricketing world buzzing.

Shreyas Iyer

While it’s not uncommon for captains to be released, letting go of one who just led a team to a title is a bold move. In a surprising twist, defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders has chosen to part ways with Shreyas Iyer. The 29-year-old boasts an impressive IPL record, having scored 3,127 runs in 116 matches at an average of 32.23. In the last season alone, he contributed 351 runs over 15 games, underscoring his value.

Rishabh Pant

Pant had not played a T20I since his car accident in December 2022, but a strong performance in IPL 2024, where he scored 446 runs, earned him a spot in this year’s T20 World Cup, which India won. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Rumours were swirling about Rishabh Pant’s potential release by Delhi Capitals, and a cryptic post on his social media account ‘X’ added fuel to the fire: “If I go to the auction, will I be sold or not, and for how much?” Many believed the franchise would hold on to him, considering he had nearly become its face. Yet, Pant’s name was notably absent from DC’s retention list. Despite not playing a T20I since his car accident in December 2022, he made a strong comeback in IPL 2024 with 446 runs, earning him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad this year.

Jake-Fraser McGurk

He announced his IPL arrival with a half-century and went on to score 330 runs in nine matches in the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Jake Fraser-McGurk, a standout addition to the Delhi Capitals squad last season, made an immediate impact. He marked his IPL debut with a thrilling half-century and went on to amass 330 runs in just nine matches at an astonishing strike rate of 234. Yet, despite his impressive performance, DC has opted not to retain him for the upcoming season.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has played 65 matches in the IPL and has taken 76 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Punjab Kings will enter the 2025 mega auction as the richest franchise, with a whopping purse of Rs 110.5 crore. The reason: It retained just two uncapped players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. The released players included Arshdeep Singh, one of the club’s most consistent performer in the recent past. He has played 65 matches and taken 76 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

KL Rahul

Rahul has been LSG’s highest run-scorer across three seasons. | Photo Credit: PTI

Another high-profile captain to be released ahead of the mega auction is KL Rahul. Lucknow Super Giants chose not to retain the 32-year-old, despite him being one of the team’s first draft picks when it debuted in 2022. Under Rahul’s leadership, LSG reached the playoffs in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and he has remained its top scorer across all three seasons. Rahul finished as the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 616 runs and led LSG’s batting again in 2024 with 520 runs. However, his often-debated strike rate remained a point of contention for the franchise.