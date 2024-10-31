IPL Player Retentions: LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka explains retention strategy after releasing KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who has captained Lucknow Super Giants since IPL 2022, has been released by the franchise and will enter the upcoming mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka explained his side’s retention strategy, right after the official announcement was made.

“It was a simple mindset to go in with players who have a mindset to win, who put the team before their personal goals and personal aspirations and we wanted to retain as much as of the core we could,” said Sanjiv Goenka.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

“Our first retention which was an automatic choice, happened within like less than two minutes. We have two uncapped retentions that is Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni. It was a process that Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer and the analyst were involved in,” added Sanjiv Goenka.

West Indies batter Pooran was retained for Rs 21 crore, the joint second-most paid to a player in this retention cycle.

“We have went with three bowlers from previous seasons, all Indians. Pooran was a no-brainer for everyone. Ayush has done well for us at No.6 or No.7,” Goenka added.