MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Player Retentions: LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka explains retention strategy after releasing KL Rahul

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 19:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka (left) and KL Rahul during the 2024 season.
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka (left) and KL Rahul during the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka (left) and KL Rahul during the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KL Rahul, who has captained Lucknow Super Giants since IPL 2022, has been released by the franchise and will enter the upcoming mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka explained his side’s retention strategy, right after the official announcement was made.

“It was a simple mindset to go in with players who have a mindset to win, who put the team before their personal goals and personal aspirations and we wanted to retain as much as of the core we could,” said Sanjiv Goenka.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

“Our first retention which was an automatic choice, happened within like less than two minutes. We have two uncapped retentions that is Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni. It was a process that Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer and the analyst were involved in,” added Sanjiv Goenka.

West Indies batter Pooran was retained for Rs 21 crore, the joint second-most paid to a player in this retention cycle.

“We have went with three bowlers from previous seasons, all Indians. Pooran was a no-brainer for everyone. Ayush has done well for us at No.6 or No.7,” Goenka added.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Lucknow Super Giants /

KL Rahul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: Kohli, Pooran retained for 21 cr, Klaasen gets 23 cr; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer enter auction; Hardik to continue as Mumbai captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 3-1 Dabang Delhi; Sunil’s U Mumba vs Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: PFC 0-1 CFC; Wilmar Jordan Gil scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Player Retentions: LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka explains retention strategy after releasing KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 retention: Rinku Singh retained for Rs 13 crore by KKR, sees 2022 auction salary multiply 24 times
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Virat Kohli on RCB retention: Goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 retention: Rinku Singh retained for Rs 13 crore by KKR, sees 2022 auction salary multiply 24 times
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Player Retentions: LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka explains retention strategy after releasing KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians retention: The national team players should get the preference, I’m happy with fourth pick
    Team Sportstar
  5. Will Virat Kohli be named RCB captain for IPL 2025 after being retained?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: Kohli, Pooran retained for 21 cr, Klaasen gets 23 cr; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer enter auction; Hardik to continue as Mumbai captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates 3-1 Dabang Delhi; Sunil’s U Mumba vs Arjun’s Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: PFC 0-1 CFC; Wilmar Jordan Gil scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Player Retentions: LSG team owner Sanjiv Goenka explains retention strategy after releasing KL Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 retention: Rinku Singh retained for Rs 13 crore by KKR, sees 2022 auction salary multiply 24 times
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment