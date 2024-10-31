MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians retention: The national team players should get the preference, I’m happy with fourth pick

The former Mumbai Indians captain was retained for Rs. 16.30 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 18:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
MI’s Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2024.
MI’s Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
MI’s Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Rohit Sharma said the fourth retention spot in Mumbai Indians was the ideal for him after the five-time winner secured the former India captain’s services for Rs 16.30 crore on Thursday.

“Since I’ve retired from the format, this is the perfect spot for me. The players who are in the national team should get the preferenace. That is what I believe in and I’m quite happy with that,” Rohit said.

Rohit has been a part of Mumbai Indians since 2011 and will continue with the side for at least three more years.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians yet again. I have played so much cricket here. This is the place where I started my cricket career. So, this is a very, very special city and I’m happy to be here.

List of players retained by Mumbai Indians.
List of players retained by Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
List of players retained by Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

“And obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team. We haven’t had the best of seasons in the last two or three years. We are determined to change that. We will be looking to each other’s help and hopefully we can turn it around,” Rohit added.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma were the other players retained by the side. On the team’s retention strategy, Rohit said, “Mumbai Indians has such a rich history, winning games from out of unbelievable situations. This is something everyone who wears the jersey should aim for. Because this is the team that never gives up.

“It is a tough one when you come into an auction and you start retaining players. And with Mumbai, we’ve always tried retaining the core group. Moving forward, I think we can have a good auction and create a good group of players who can be match winners for us.”

