Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders retained six players going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh (uncapped) and Harshit Rana (uncapped) are the players retained by the Kolkata side.

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat, Doha and Riyadh are also being considered.

Kolkata Knight Riders is the defending champion. It beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2024 to clinch its third title.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.