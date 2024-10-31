MagazineBuy Print

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL player retention deadline: Here’s the complete breakdown of KKR’s full retention list ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KKR’s Sunil Narine with the most valuable player of TATA IPL 2024.
KKR’s Sunil Narine with the most valuable player of TATA IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR's Sunil Narine with the most valuable player of TATA IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders retained six players going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh (uncapped) and Harshit Rana (uncapped) are the players retained by the Kolkata side.

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat, Doha and Riyadh are also being considered.

Kolkata Knight Riders is the defending champion. It beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2024 to clinch its third title.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.

Kolkata Knight Riders Players Retained (Price in bracket in Rs. crore)
Sunil Narine (12), Andre Russell (12), Rinku Singh (13), Varun Chakaravarthy (12), Ramandeep Singh (4) and Harshit Rana (4).

