Hardik Pandya will continue as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Hardik took on the role in IPL 2024, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who had led the team through a decade filled with thrilling highs.

“Everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians,” Hardik said after his retention.

“I think I have received a lot of love back, means the world to me. My journey started here and you know everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians,” he added.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, Mumbai clinched five IPL titles, making him the joint-most-successful captain in tournament history alongside MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings.

The leadership change happened shortly after Mumbai brought Hardik back to his original franchise, following his impressive stint as captain of Gujarat Titans, where he guided it to both a championship title and a runner-up finish in consecutive seasons.

Rohit led Mumbai Indians in a total of 163 matches across the IPL and Champions League T20, securing 91 wins, four ties, and 68 losses. During his captaincy, Mumbai reached five IPL finals—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020—and emerged victorious in every single one.