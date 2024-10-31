MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions

46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings retained the least number of players, opting to hold onto two uncapped players.
Punjab Kings retained the least number of players, opting to hold onto two uncapped players. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings retained the least number of players, opting to hold onto two uncapped players. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

With the 10 Indian Premier League teams officially announcing their player retentions on Thursday, a clearer picture has emerged going into the 2025 auction.

46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.

Punjab Kings retained the least number of players, opting to hold onto two uncapped players. This means the Kings will go into the IPL 2025 auction with the biggest purse among all teams.

How many RTMs does each team have after player retentions

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will go into the auction with just Rs. 41 crore left at its disposal after having opted to retain six players, including five capped players.

IPL 2025 Auction Purse
Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 55 crore
Mumbai Indians - Rs. 45 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 51 crore
Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 41 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 45 crore
Gujarat Titans - Rs. 69 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 83 crore
Delhi Capitals - Rs. 73 Crore
Punjab Kings - Rs. 110.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - Rs. 69 crore

