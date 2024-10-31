IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions

With the 10 Indian Premier League teams officially announcing their player retentions on Thursday, a clearer picture has emerged going into the 2025 auction.

46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.

Punjab Kings retained the least number of players, opting to hold onto two uncapped players. This means the Kings will go into the IPL 2025 auction with the biggest purse among all teams.

How many RTMs does each team have after player retentions

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will go into the auction with just Rs. 41 crore left at its disposal after having opted to retain six players, including five capped players.