IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs do each team have after player retentions

46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 18:06 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: IPL trophy in display.
Representative Image: IPL trophy in display. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Representative Image: IPL trophy in display. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the 10 Indian Premier League teams officially announcing their player retentions on Thursday, a clearer picture has emerged going into the 2025 auction.

IPL MEGA AUCTION PURSE FOR EACH TEAM

46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.

How many RTMs do each team have available in the Mega Auction?

Chennai Super Kings - One (capped/uncapped)

Mumbai Indians - One (uncapped)

Kolkata Knight Riders - None

Rajasthan Royals - None

Sunrisers Hyderabad - One (uncapped)

Gujarat Titans - One (capped)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Three (capped/uncapped)

Delhi Capitals - Two (capped/uncapped)

Punjab Kings - Four (capped)

Lucknow Super Giants - One (capped)

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

