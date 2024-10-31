IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs do each team have after player retentions

With the 10 Indian Premier League teams officially announcing their player retentions on Thursday, a clearer picture has emerged going into the 2025 auction.
46 players were retained by the 10 teams, with only Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals using up the full quota of six retentions.
How many RTMs do each team have available in the Mega Auction?
Chennai Super Kings - One (capped/uncapped)
Mumbai Indians - One (uncapped)
Kolkata Knight Riders - None
Rajasthan Royals - None
Sunrisers Hyderabad - One (uncapped)
Gujarat Titans - One (capped)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Three (capped/uncapped)
Delhi Capitals - Two (capped/uncapped)
Punjab Kings - Four (capped)
Lucknow Super Giants - One (capped)
