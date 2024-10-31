IPL 2025 mega auction retention update: Virat Kohli retained by RCB for Rs. 21 crore

Virat Kohli, the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the Indian Premier League’s debut in 2008, has once again been retained by the franchise, this time for a staggering Rs. 21 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Kohli’s retention amount for the upcoming auction is a hike from his previous retention cost of Rs. 15 crore in 2022. Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal were the other two retentions for the side. The former was retained for Rs. 11 crore while the latter will get Rs. 4 crore.

Kohli’s journey with RCB has spanned 252 matches, during which he’s amassed an incredible 8,004 runs at an average of 38.66. The former India captain, who led RCB until 2021, continues to be the heart and soul of the franchise.

Last season, Kohli’s bat blazed with 741 runs, earning him the prestigious Orange Cap.

Unconfirmed reports hint that Kohli might return as RCB’s skipper, a role he stepped down from after the 2021 IPL season.