Rajasthan Royals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL player retention deadline: Here’s the complete breakdown of RR’s full retention list ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File: Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson in action during the IPL 2024 Eliminator Match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
File: Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson in action during the IPL 2024 Eliminator Match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals retained six players, including captain Sanju Samson going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma are the players retained by the Royals. The side goes into the auction with a purse of Rs. 41 crore.

However, having retained six players, the Royals will have to Right To Match options in the mega event month.

Rajasthan Royals Players Retained
Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore)
Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore)
Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore)
Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore)
Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore)

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

The list of players retained by Rajasthan Royals.
The list of players retained by Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals finished third in IPL 2024, with the side losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier.

October 31 is the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team is allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped international players.

