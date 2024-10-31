MagazineBuy Print

IPL Retention 2025 Live: Kohli, Dhoni set to be retained; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among players released; Deadline at 5pm

IPL 2025 Player Retention LIVE: Follow the live updates from the IPL player retentions deadline day, with all 10 teams to officially announces their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. 

Updated : Oct 31, 2024 15:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from the IPL 2025 retention deadline day.
Catch the live updates from the IPL 2025 retention deadline day.
Catch the live updates from the IPL 2025 retention deadline day.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL player retentions deadline day, with all 10 teams to officially announce their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

  • October 31, 2024 15:06
    Overseas players who teams cannot let go

    IPL mega auction: Top five overseas players Indian Premier League teams can’t afford to let go

    With no cap on the number of foreigners a team can retain, here is a list of overseas players the teams cannot afford to let go ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

  • October 31, 2024 15:04
    Mitchell Starc in the auction pool?

    The most expensive signing in IPL history might not stay with KKR for the next season according to reports. Will we see the Aussie in the mega auction again?

  • October 31, 2024 14:54
    Big names who might be released before IPL 2025 mega auction

    IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction

    IPL 2025 mega auction: With limited retentions at their disposal, franchises might be forced to let go of various big names ahead of the big event in November.

  • October 31, 2024 14:47
    Pant reportedly released by Delhi Capitals

    While it seems logical for Delhi Capitals to retain Rishabh Pant who has been with the team since the start of his IPL career, reports have emerged linking the wicketkeeper-batter to other franchises.

    Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are the prime candidates to sign the Delhi batter, with M.S. Dhoni nearing the final stretch of his career. Pant would be the ideal replacement for the legendary captain.

    Additionally, teams like LSG and KKR may also be willing to invest heavily in search of an Indian captain, leaving the door open for Pant’s potential entry.

  • October 31, 2024 14:45
    Shreyas Iyer’s future hangs in the balance

    Shreyas Iyer scored 351 runs in 14 innings and led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title during the 2024 season. However, he might still end up playing for a new team in the next season.

    His middling run with the bat recently might weigh on the team’s decision.

    Additionally, KKR has several foreign options — Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc — who might be higher in the pecking order than Shreyas. Among the Indian players, KKR may prioritise securing spots for younger talents like Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.

  • October 31, 2024 14:32
    Will KL Rahul stay at LSG?

    KL Rahul, who led the side for the last three seasons, is likely to be released ahead of the big auction next month. 

    The wicketkeeper-batter was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 18 crore at the mega auction in 2022. He captained the side for three seasons, leading it to the Playoffs on two occasions.

    However, multiple news reports suggest that the franchise will not be retaining Rahul, instead preferring younger players like Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Ravi Bishnoi.

    Rahul played 38 games for the team, scoring 1,410 runs, including two centuries. While he started his LSG career on a high, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in 2022, his second season was cut short due to an injury.

    The 32-year-old came under scrutiny for his strike rate and inability to accelerate during the 2024 season. With LSG failing to qualify for the Playoffs, many expect the franchise to part ways with him.

  • October 31, 2024 14:30
    Who has been the most expensive retention in IPL history?

    Who is the most expensive retained player before IPL 2025 Retentions

    In 2017 Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli for Rs. 17 crore, making him the most expensive player retention in IPL history.

  • October 31, 2024 14:03
    By when do the teams need to finalise the names?

    The deadline for the IPL teams to name their set of retained players is 5pm on October 31. No team has released their official retained players’ list so far.

  • October 31, 2024 14:00
    How is the ‘Uncapped Player’ different in IPL 2025?

    An Indian player will be considered uncapped if they have not participated in any international match or held a BCCI central contract within the last five years. 

  • October 31, 2024 13:49
    What is the change in the uncapped player rule?

    EXPLAINED: IPL’s ‘Uncapped Player’ rule that could allow CSK to retain Dhoni for Rs 4 Crore

    Dhoni last played for India at the 2019 ODI World Cup, and announced his retirement in August 2020; he does not play any cricket apart from the IPL.

  • October 31, 2024 13:40
    What’s new with the RTM rule?

    In past mega auctions, once a player was declared sold, the auctioneer would ask the previous franchise if it wished to buy him back. If it decided to do so, it would secure the player for the final bid amount made in the auction.

    In the upcoming auction, if the previous franchise wants to use the RTM card, the franchise that made the final bid will have an additional opportunity to raise its bid.

  • October 31, 2024 13:33
    Can a team keep six RTMs?

    Yes, a team can use as many as six RTMs if it decides to not retain any player ahead of the mega auction in November.

  • October 31, 2024 13:30
    Right to Match - All you need to know

    What is the RTM rule in IPL 2025? - Right-to-match card explained ahead of IPL player retention deadline

    IPL player retention 2025: Everything you need to know about the RTM rule and its changes ahead of the October 31 retention deadline.

  • October 31, 2024 13:24
    What could be the ideal retention mix for a team?

    IPL mega auction: What are the pros and cons of various Retention-RTM combinations the teams could use?

    The 2025 IPL mega auction retention rules will push the 10 teams into a strategic scramble.

  • October 31, 2024 13:21
    How much will retaining a player cost a franchise?

    Capped player 1: Rs 18 crore

    Capped player 2: Rs 14 crore

    Capped player 3: Rs 11 crore

    Capped player 4: Rs 18 crore

    Capped player 5: Rs 14 crore

    Uncapped player: Rs 4 crore

  • October 31, 2024 13:19
    What is the total budget for a franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction?

    A team has Rs. 120 crore for the auction and the player retentions.

  • October 31, 2024 13:16
    How many players can a team retain?

    A franchise is allowed to retain up to six players, either during the retention phase or by using the Right-To-Match (RTM) card in the mega auction. Franchises have the flexibility to use a combination of outright retentions and RTM cards to retain up to six players from their 2024 squad.

  • October 31, 2024 13:14
    First things first, what are the rules for IPL player retentions

    IPL 2025 Retentions FAQs - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31

    The IPL Governing Council has set October 31 as the deadline for franchises to submit their retained player lists. Stay informed with all you need to know about IPL 2025 retentions.

  • October 31, 2024 13:09
    The big day!

    A very happy Diwali to all our readers! Lots of reports and speculation ahead of the deadline for player retentions, and all those will be put to rest today as the teams start announcing the player names. Sportstar will keep you posted through it all.

IPL 2025

