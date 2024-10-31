IPL Retention 2025 Live: Kohli, Dhoni set to be retained; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among players released; Deadline at 5pm

October 31, 2024 14:47

Pant reportedly released by Delhi Capitals

While it seems logical for Delhi Capitals to retain Rishabh Pant who has been with the team since the start of his IPL career, reports have emerged linking the wicketkeeper-batter to other franchises.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings are the prime candidates to sign the Delhi batter, with M.S. Dhoni nearing the final stretch of his career. Pant would be the ideal replacement for the legendary captain.

Additionally, teams like LSG and KKR may also be willing to invest heavily in search of an Indian captain, leaving the door open for Pant’s potential entry.