IPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained players live updates; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant likely to be released

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be set in motion after the 10 IPL teams announce the names of the players they have retained on Thursday.
Each franchise is allowed to retain a maximum of six players.
The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat, Doha and Riyadh are also being considered.
Full list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 mega-auction:
When and where to watch IPL 2025 Retentions?
You can catch the IPL 2025 Retention live on the Star Sports Network and the Sports18 Network starting at 4 PM IST on October 31, Thursday.
The IPL 2025 Retention will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, beginning at 4:30 PM IST on October 31, Thursday.
