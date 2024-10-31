CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: Will Jadeja be released by Chennai Super Kings before mega auction

Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 IPL mega auction. Jadeja joined CSK in 2012 for approximately Rs 9.71 crore, making him the most expensive player in that year’s auction.

Over his tenure with the franchise, he amassed 2,053 runs and claimed 142 wickets, solidifying his place as a pivotal player in CSK’s success. The 35-year-old also recently retired from T20 internationals after India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.

While Jadeja has been instrumental to CSK over the years, his recent batting form has been a concern; he managed only 457 runs in 30 matches across the last two seasons. Notably, ahead of the 2021 season, MS Dhoni sacrificed his top retention slot to ensure Jadeja’s retention at Rs 16 crore. The following season, Dhoni even handed the captaincy over to Jadeja. However, after a difficult start to the tournament, Jadeja stepped down mid-season, prompting Dhoni to resume the role of skipper.