Punjab Kings retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Shashank, Prabhsimran only retentions

Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings has retained only two players going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.

Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh are the other players retained by the Kings. The side will enter with the biggest purse of Rs 110.50 crore.

Punjab Kings Players Retained Shashank Singh - Rs 5.5 crore Prabhsimran Singh - Rs. 4 crore

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

PBKS finished ninth last season, with five wins and nine losses.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.