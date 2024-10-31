Rishabh Pant was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, set to be held later this year. He led the Delhi-based franchise in the IPL 2024 season.

Pant has been part of the Capitals’ set up since 2016 and was made captain ahead of the 2021 season in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer; he was retained as captain for IPL 2022.

Pant made a comeback in IPL 2024 after recovering from the severe injuries he sustained in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. Upon his return, he was reinstated as captain of Delhi Capitals and, showing his top form, scored 446 runs in what turned out to be another average season for the team.

Pant had not played a T20I since his car accident in December 2022, but a strong performance in IPL 2024 earned him a spot in this year’s T20 World Cup, which India won.

The 27-year-old has scored 3,284 runs in 111 matches in the IPL.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.