Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants retained five players going into the IPL auction, set to take place later this year.

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan were the players retained by the Super Giants. The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Players Retained Nicholas Pooran - Rs 21 crore Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 11 crore Mayank Yadav - Rs 11 crore Ayush Badoni - Rs 4 crore Mohsin Khan - Rs 4 crore

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

The list of players retained by Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, finishing a lowly seventh in the league standings with seven wins and as many losses.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.