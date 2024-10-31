KL Rahul, who has captained Lucknow Super Giants since IPL 2022, has been released by the franchise and will enter the upcoming mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs. 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 4 crore) and Ayush Badoni (Rs. 4 crore) were the retentions for the side.

Rahul has been LSG’s highest run-scorer across three seasons. He finished as the second-highest scorer in IPL 2022 with 616 runs and, despite missing the second half of the 2023 season due to injury, once again topped the charts for LSG in 2024 with 520 runs.

However, while Rahul has consistently amassed a high volume of runs, his strike rate — 136.12 in IPL 2024 — has often been a point of criticism, especially as scoring rates in the league have surged over the past two seasons.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.