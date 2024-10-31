MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 player retention update: KL Rahul released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of mega auction

IPL player retention update: KL Rahul, who has captained Lucknow Super Giants since IPL 2022, has been released.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul has been LSG’s highest run-scorer across three seasons but his strike rate has been a bone of contention with the franchise.
KL Rahul has been LSG’s highest run-scorer across three seasons but his strike rate has been a bone of contention with the franchise. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

KL Rahul has been LSG’s highest run-scorer across three seasons but his strike rate has been a bone of contention with the franchise. | Photo Credit: PTI

KL Rahul, who has captained Lucknow Super Giants since IPL 2022, has been released by the franchise and will enter the upcoming mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs. 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 4 crore) and Ayush Badoni (Rs. 4 crore) were the retentions for the side.

Rahul has been LSG’s highest run-scorer across three seasons. He finished as the second-highest scorer in IPL 2022 with 616 runs and, despite missing the second half of the 2023 season due to injury, once again topped the charts for LSG in 2024 with 520 runs.

However, while Rahul has consistently amassed a high volume of runs, his strike rate — 136.12 in IPL 2024 — has often been a point of criticism, especially as scoring rates in the league have surged over the past two seasons.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.

Related Topics

KL Rahul /

Lucknow Super Giants /

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Nicholas Pooran /

Ravi Bishnoi /

Mayank Yadav /

Mohsin Khan /

Ayush Badoni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates takes on Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch PFC v CFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lucknow Super Giants retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Pooran picked for Rs 21 crore; Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav get Rs 11 crore each
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention update: KL Rahul released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians retention: The national team players should get the preferance
    Team Sportstar
  2. Will Virat Kohli be named RCB captain for IPL 2025 after being retained?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates takes on Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match postponed due to deadly floods
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch PFC v CFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lucknow Super Giants retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Pooran picked for Rs 21 crore; Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav get Rs 11 crore each
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 player retention update: KL Rahul released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment