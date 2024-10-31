MagazineBuy Print

Gujarat Titans retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill top retentions for GT

IPL player retention deadline: Here’s the complete breakdown of GT’s full retention list ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill was appointed skipper of Gujarat Titans last year.
Shubman Gill was appointed skipper of Gujarat Titans last year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Shubman Gill was appointed skipper of Gujarat Titans last year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans retained five players going into the IPL auction, set to happen later this year.

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia were the players retained by the Titans. The Titans will enter the auction with a purse of Rs. 69 crore.

Gujarat Titans Players Retained
Rashid Khan - Rs. 18 crore
Shubman Gill - Rs. 16.5 crore
Sai Sudharsan - Rs. 8.5 crore
Shahrukh Khan - Rs. 4 crore
Rahul Tewatia - Rs. 4 crore

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

GT came eighth last season, with five wins and seven losses.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Cricket /

Gujarat Titans

