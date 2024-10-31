Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad retained five players going into the IPL auction, set to take place later this year.
South Africa power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen was the top retention for SRH. Meanwhile, skipper Pat Cummins, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, and all-rounder Nitish Reddy were also retained.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Players Retained
The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.
The Hyderabad franchise dominated IPL 2024 but stumbled at the last hurdle, suffering a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final held in Chennai.
October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.
