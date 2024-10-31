MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Delhi Capitals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IPL player retention deadline: Here’s the complete breakdown of DC’s full retention list ahead of this year’s auction.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Axar Patel has been retained ahead of the mega auction.
Axar Patel has been retained ahead of the mega auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Axar Patel has been retained ahead of the mega auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals released former captain Rishabh Pant, going into the IPL 2025 auction, set to take place later this year.

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel were the players retained by the Delhi franchise.

Delhi Capitals Players Retained
Axar Patel - (Rs. 16.5 crore)
Kuldeep Yadav - (Rs. 13.25 crore)
Tristan Stubbs - (Rs. 10 crore)
Abishek Porel - (Rs. 4 crore)

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction retention update: Virat Kohli retained by RCB for Rs. 21 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Super Kings retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Capitals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Virat Kohli be named RCB captain for IPL 2025 after being retained?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Will Virat Kohli be named RCB captain for IPL 2025 after being retained?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTMs does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hardik Pandya to continue as Mumbai Indians captain in IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rajasthan Royals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction retention update: Virat Kohli retained by RCB for Rs. 21 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Super Kings retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Capitals retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Virat Kohli be named RCB captain for IPL 2025 after being retained?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment