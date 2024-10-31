Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals released former captain Rishabh Pant, going into the IPL 2025 auction, set to take place later this year.

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel were the players retained by the Delhi franchise.

Delhi Capitals Players Retained Axar Patel - (Rs. 16.5 crore) Kuldeep Yadav - (Rs. 13.25 crore) Tristan Stubbs - (Rs. 10 crore) Abishek Porel - (Rs. 4 crore)

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.