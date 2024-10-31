Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings retained five players, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and club icon MS Dhoni, going into the IPL auction, set to take place later this year.

Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube are the other players retained by the Chennai franchise.

Chennai Super Kings Players Retained (Price in bracket in Rs. crore) Ruturaj Gaikwad (18), MS Dhoni (4), Matheesha Pathirana (13), Ravindra Jadeja (18) and Shivam Dube (12).

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2024.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.