Shreyas Iyer has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, set to be held later this year. Iyer led KKR to its third title in IPL 2024.

Iyer joined KKR in 2022 and has been the captain of the franchise since. He was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to back injury.

Iyer’s first stint as an IPL captain came in 2018, when he succeeded current India head coach Gautam Gambhir at Delhi Daredevils midway through the season.

The 29-year-old has played 115 IPL matches where he has represented both Delhi Capitals and Knight Riders. Iyer has scored 3127 runs in the tournament at an average of 32.24.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.