Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained three players, including Virat Kohli, going into the IPL 2025 auction, set to take place later this year.

Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal were the other players retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Retained (Price in bracket in Rs. crore) Virat Kohli (21), Yash Dayal (5) and Rajat Patidar (11).

“We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory. Having witnessed Yash’s impressive performance last season, we are eager to secure this crucial role and support his continued development as a key player for RCB,” said Andy Flower, head coach of the side.

Flower added, “Rajat Patidar is a key member of our squad. His exceptional talent and resilience have already made a significant impact on our team, and he truly embodies the spirit of RCB. We are excited to see him continue to develop and shine in the upcoming season.”

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

RCB finished fourth in IPL 2024.

October 31 was the deadline for the 10 IPL franchises to submit their lists of retained players. Each team was allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the 2025 season’s mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players.