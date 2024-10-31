IPL 2025 Player Retentions: Klaasen becomes most expensive retained player in tournament history

Heinrich Klaasen has set a new benchmark as the most expensive player ever retained by an IPL team ahead of an auction.

On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed retaining Klaasen for a record-breaking Rs 23 crore, surpassing the previous Rs 17 crore that Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid to retain Virat Kohli back in 2017.

Klaasen played a pivotal role in SRH’s journey to the finals in the 2024 season, amassing 479 runs across 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 171.07. The 33-year-old South African has been in remarkable form in T20 leagues globally, solidifying his status as a highly sought-after talent in franchise cricket.

Kohli was handed a 21-crore retention, three crore more than the designated slab, by RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Lucknow Super Giants’ Nicholas Pooran too was given a retention fee of Rs 21 crore.