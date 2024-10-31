Serie A 2024-25: Mario Balotelli looking for a fairy-tale swansong at Genoa

Mario Balotelli is looking for a fairy-tale swansong to a nomadic, and often controversial, career.

He will have the spotlight on Monday in Parma, where the mercurial forward could make his debut for his latest Serie A club Genoa.

Balotelli joined beleaguered Genoa this week, marking his return to Serie A after more than four years.

“Mario has arrived with really great motivation. I’ve spoken a lot with him. At the moment, his programme entails a week of working, both with the squad and undergoing physical tests. … I’m thinking about (including him) Monday night at Parma,” Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino said.

“But we’re taking it hour by hour, day by day. He’s a guy who must be protected in everything. I’ve been able to talk a lot with him. I know what he can give us, but as I’ve previously said, he can’t solve all the problems on his own,” he said.

A nomadic career has taken Balotelli from Inter Milan to Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Switzerland’s Sion, and Turkey’s Adana Demirspor twice.

With his physique, technical ability, and qualities as a finisher, Balotelli was considered one of the world’s best strikers but his on-the-field achievements have often been overshadowed by his antics off it.

During his time at Man City, in which he won the league title, Balotelli was sent off four times, threw a dart at a youth team player and was involved in an incident that saw fireworks explode in his bathroom. After scoring against Manchester United, he revealed a T-shirt under his City jersey reading, “Why Always Me?”

Balotelli last played in Serie A in 2020 with hometown club Brescia. But what started as an emotional homecoming ended with the forward being fired for failing to report to training.

This could be the last of many last chances for the 34-year-old.

“He’s right. Now is not the time to talk, he has to be judged for what he does on the field. He has to understand that this last chance is the most important to make sure he is remembered. Don’t misunderstand me, he is already in the story of Italy, in some of the most beautiful memories. But everyone wants to see a marvellous goal on his debut. It would be a fairy tale. Difficult, I know, but if we close our eyes fairy tales always stay with us,” former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli said.

Prandelli was the Italy coach who handed Balotelli his international debut in 2010. Two years later, Balotelli helped the Azzurri to the final of the European Championship, finishing the tournament as the joint-top goal-scorer.

Genoa needs some of that goal-scoring prowess. It is bottom of Serie A and has scored just seven goals in nine league matches. It had just two shots on target in a 3-0 loss at Lazio on Sunday for its fifth defeat in six matches.

“It would be a fairy tale (if Balotelli helps Genoa avoid relegation), but we are all impatient and curious to see how he is physically,” Prandelli said. “What point he’s at. The field is cut-throat.

“What’s beautiful is that we have all suddenly become his fans. And I have never heard him this motivated, this overwhelmingly determined to come back.”