Man United set to appoint Ruben Amorim as manager after sacking Erik Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United is set to appoint Ruben Amorim as its next manager after sacking Erik ten Hag this week, according to The Athletic. The former Portugal international is currently the head coach of Sporting CP and is expected to join the Premier League club within the next few weeks.

The 39-year-old got into football management after retiring as a player in 2017 and has managed three clubs since, Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting CP. Amorim has won the Portuguese top division twice with Sporting, in 2020–21 and 2023–24.

The Red Devils decided to make a change of guard after they lost 1-2 to West Ham United and their former striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy is currently serving as their interim manager.

The club identified Amorim as a potential successor shortly, with the Portuguese having a release cause of 10 million euros -- something United reportedly decided to pay for its next manager.

“I have nothing to say now, we’re analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise,” Amorim told a press conference on Tuesday after what many thought would be his last game when Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarterfinal.

“There’s nothing to talk about. There’s the club statement, everyone knows about it. It was said by the club. For the rest, we don’t know the exact details. We’ll see...

“I can’t promise anything. What I do know is that I’ll be at training tomorrow and I’ll be preparing for the league game with Estrela da Amadora on Friday.”

United returned to winning ways under Nistelrooy as it beat Leicester City 5-2 in the League Cup.

“I came here as an assistant to help the club,” said Van Nistelrooy. “I’m helping as long as I’m needed and in the future, in any capacity, I’m here to help the club build towards the future.”