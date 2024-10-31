Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban

Andrea Iannone will compete for the Valentino Rossi-owned VR46 Racing Team at this week’s Malaysian Grand Prix, the team said on Thursday, confirming the Italian’s return to MotoGP for the first time after completing a four-year doping ban.

Iannone tested positive for the banned steroid Drostanolone in a urine sample at the Malaysian Grand Prix in November 2019.

The sport’s governing body FIM initially imposed an 18-month suspension on the Italian, which was extended to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a request from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Iannone maintained his innocence and said he tested positive because he accidentally ate contaminated meat. The 35-year-old became eligible to race again this year and competed in the Superbike World Championship.

“I’m honoured that they thought of me and I felt like I had to say yes to this opportunity immediately as soon as it was offered to me,” Iannone, who won the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix, said in a statement.

“The challenge is certainly crazy, complex and demanding, as I haven’t ridden a bike in this category for years and without having done tests or similar.”

Iannone will replace Fabio Di Giannantonio, who returned to Rome for shoulder surgery.

“Andrea has shown to be in great shape, he closed the WorldSBK season on a high and has always remained close to Ducati. He is a great friend of the VR46 family, both mine and Vale’s,” VR46 Racing team director Alessio Salucci said.