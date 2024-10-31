MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban

The sport’s governing body FIM initially imposed an 18-month suspension on the Italian, which was extended to four years by the CAS following a request from the WADA.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 16:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Italian rider Andrea Iannone ahead of the Catalunya Moto GP near Barcelona.
FILE PHOTO: Italian rider Andrea Iannone ahead of the Catalunya Moto GP near Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Italian rider Andrea Iannone ahead of the Catalunya Moto GP near Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Andrea Iannone will compete for the Valentino Rossi-owned VR46 Racing Team at this week’s Malaysian Grand Prix, the team said on Thursday, confirming the Italian’s return to MotoGP for the first time after completing a four-year doping ban.

Iannone tested positive for the banned steroid Drostanolone in a urine sample at the Malaysian Grand Prix in November 2019.

The sport’s governing body FIM initially imposed an 18-month suspension on the Italian, which was extended to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a request from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Iannone maintained his innocence and said he tested positive because he accidentally ate contaminated meat. The 35-year-old became eligible to race again this year and competed in the Superbike World Championship.

ALSO READ | Bagnaia wins Thailand MotoGP ahead of Martin

“I’m honoured that they thought of me and I felt like I had to say yes to this opportunity immediately as soon as it was offered to me,” Iannone, who won the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix, said in a statement.

“The challenge is certainly crazy, complex and demanding, as I haven’t ridden a bike in this category for years and without having done tests or similar.”

Iannone will replace Fabio Di Giannantonio, who returned to Rome for shoulder surgery.

“Andrea has shown to be in great shape, he closed the WorldSBK season on a high and has always remained close to Ducati. He is a great friend of the VR46 family, both mine and Vale’s,” VR46 Racing team director Alessio Salucci said.

Related Topics

Malaysian GP /

Andrea Iannone /

CAS /

WADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE: Full list of retained players; Pant, Rahul set to be released ahead of mega auction; squads teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP: Top riders want Valencia race moved after deadly floods
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa thrashes Bangladesh by innings, sweeps series
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas set to enter mega auction pool; Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Top riders want Valencia race moved after deadly floods
    AFP
  2. Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
  3. Bagnaia wins Thailand MotoGP ahead of Martin
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight
    AFP
  5. MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE: Full list of retained players; Pant, Rahul set to be released ahead of mega auction; squads teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP: Top riders want Valencia race moved after deadly floods
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa thrashes Bangladesh by innings, sweeps series
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas set to enter mega auction pool; Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment