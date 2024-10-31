BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa thrashes Bangladesh by innings, sweeps series

South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs to secure a 2-0 series sweep after enforcing the follow-on and dismissing the host for 143 on day three of the second test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada decimated Bangladesh with five wickets as South Africa skittled the host for 159 in its first innings to take a huge 416-run lead and it turned up the heat further after asking it to bat again.

Bangladesh, who lost the opening game by seven wickets in Dhaka, suffered a familiar collapse and was bowled out in the evening session as Keshav Maharaj bagged 5-59 and fellow spinner Senuran Muthusamy took 4-45.

Sixteen Bangladesh wickets fell on the day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Rabada dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto for nine, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for one and Mahidul Islam Ankon for a duck to finish with 5-37 while Dane Paterson got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim for nought as Bangladesh continued to wobble in the first innings.

The host, who resumed the day on 38-4, staged a fightback from 48-8 with Mominul Haque making 82 but his dismissal shortly after lunch by Muthusamy ended his 103-run ninth-wicket stand with Taijul Islam.

Taijul was unable to frustrate the tourists further, as he became Maharaj’s second victim after a defiant 30.

South Africa was even more ruthless in the second innings to seal a comfortable victory in three days despite Shanto’s 36, Ankon’s 29 and a late charge by Hasan Mahmud, who was unbeaten on 38 in fading light.

South Africa will look to further boost its chances of reaching the World Test Championship final next year when it meets Sri Lanka and Pakistan in two tests at home starting in late November.