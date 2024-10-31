MagazineBuy Print

Glenn Maxwell could return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka series

Maxwell, 36, played the last of his seven Tests against Bangladesh in 2017 and missed out on selection for the four-Test series in India last year after suffering a broken leg at a party.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 10:57 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Published : Oct 31, 2024 10:57 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell could be picked specially for the conditions in Sri Lanka for two Tests slated for January and February next year.
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Glenn Maxwell could be picked specially for the conditions in Sri Lanka for two Tests slated for January and February next year. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell could be picked specially for the conditions in Sri Lanka for two Tests slated for January and February next year. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

Glenn Maxwell’s hopes of a long-awaited return to Test cricket have been given a boost with Australia head coach Andrew McDonald putting the hard-hitting all-rounder in the selection frame for the Sri Lanka series.

Maxwell, 36, played the last of his seven Tests against Bangladesh in 2017 and missed out on selection for the four-Test series in India last year after suffering a broken leg at a party.

While not being considered for the five-Test home series against India, Maxwell could be picked specially for the conditions in Sri Lanka for two Tests slated for January and February next year.

“I think if you looked at the last two Test matches in Pakistan and India, the ability to play on that horizontal plane sweeping and reverse sweeping, I think will be a critical skill if the conditions are extreme,” McDonald told reporters on Thursday.

READ | Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027

“Does he (Maxwell) fit that profile? 100 per cent he fits that profile.

“The big challenge for ‘Maxi’ is clearly his body and whether he can get through Test cricket, and what that may look like on the back of BBL (Big Bash League).”

Maxwell has starred with bat and ball in Australia’s white ball teams since coming back from his broken leg last year.

However, he is not among the players being considered to replace injured all-rounder Cameron Green and retired opener David Warner for the India series starting in Perth next month.

Selectors will pick the squad following Australia A’s two games against India A, the first of which started in Mackay on Thursday.

India, who has beaten Australia in its last four Test series, is licking its wounds after suffering its first home series defeat in 12 years against New Zealand.

McDonald said he took little comfort from India’s struggles ahead of the Australian home summer.

“I don’t think it will have great relevance,” he said.

“I think the conditions are ... extremely different.

“They’re very well-versed here in Australia, they’ve had a great record here, they’ve got some great players.

“Any time great players are stunned they tend to bounce back, so we’re wary of that.”

