Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027

McDonald, who took over the role in 2022, helped Australia win the ICC World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup and retain the Ashes in England.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 11:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Australian head coach Andrew McDonald during the 20243 Ashes Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
File image of Australian head coach Andrew McDonald during the 20243 Ashes Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) | Photo Credit: Rui Vieira
File image of Australian head coach Andrew McDonald during the 20243 Ashes Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) | Photo Credit: Rui Vieira

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday that Australian men’s team head coach Andrew McDonald extended his contract through to the end of 2027.

McDonald, who took over the role in 2022, helped Australia win the ICC World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup and retain the Ashes in England.

Australia is currently ranked the No.1 Test team and No.2 in ODI and T20 cricket.

The extension means McDonald will lead the side through the next World Test Championship campaign, defence of the World Cup title in 2027 along with the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and next year’s Champions Trophy.

The period also includes an unprecedented 13 months of Test cricket in 2026-27 featuring away series against India and England, and the 150th anniversary Test at the MCG.

READ | Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said, “Andrew has proven to be an outstanding men’s head coach who as well as delivering exceptional results has built a strong coaching team, methodology and an excellent environment for the team to perform at its best. We are delighted to extend his tenure for a further two years.”

McDonald said, “I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development of this group.

“The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity.”

Related Topics

Andrew McDonald /

Australia

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
