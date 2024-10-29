Uncapped fast bowler Harshit Rana has been called up to the India squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand starting on November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium.
India is trailing 0-2 in the series, having lost a home series for the first time in 12 years, after defeats in Bengaluru and Pune.
Rana impressed during Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph in May, where he played under current India coach Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship.
The 22-year-old has also been added to India’s 18-man squad for next month’s Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The five-match Test series will begin on November 22.
