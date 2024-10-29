MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ 2024: Harshit Rana called up for India’s third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai: Reports

India is trailing 0-2 in the series, having lost a home series for the first time in 12 years, after defeats in Bengaluru and Pune.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 16:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of fast bowler Harshit Rana during the Duleep Trophy semifinal match between South Zone vs North Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 08, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
File image of fast bowler Harshit Rana during the Duleep Trophy semifinal match between South Zone vs North Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 08, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

File image of fast bowler Harshit Rana during the Duleep Trophy semifinal match between South Zone vs North Zone, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on July 08, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Uncapped fast bowler Harshit Rana has been called up to the India squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand starting on November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium.

India is trailing 0-2 in the series, having lost a home series for the first time in 12 years, after defeats in Bengaluru and Pune.

Rana impressed during Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph in May, where he played under current India coach Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship.

The 22-year-old has also been added to India’s 18-man squad for next month’s Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The five-match Test series will begin on November 22.

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan's annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand's 'grandmas' finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
