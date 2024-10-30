MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6

With De Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs also getting their maiden centuries, it marked only the second time in test history that three batsmen had done so in the same innings.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 17:05 IST , CHITTANGONG

Reuters
South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi (R) and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on October 29, 2024.
South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi (R) and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi (R) and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa declared its first innings at a daunting 575-6 thanks to Tony de Zorzi’s 177 and Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 105, before the tourists reduced Bangladesh to 38-4 on day two of their second test on Wednesday.

Mominul Haque was batting on six, with Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on four with Bangladesh trailing by 537 runs when poor light brought play to a close early.

Mulder endured nervy moments and dived into the crease to avoid being run out before his first century in tests, but he got there in the next over with a big six down the ground off spinner Taijul Islam and raised his arms aloft.

With De Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs also getting their maiden centuries, it marked only the second time in test history that three batsmen had done so in the same innings.

ALSO READ: WI vs ENG - Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England

Gerry Gomez, Robert Christiani and Clyde Walcott were the first trio when the West Indies faced India in 1948.

After South Africa’s stand-in captain, Aiden Markram, called time on its innings, Kagiso Rabada gave it the ideal start by removing Shadman Islam for a duck and Zakir Hasan for two before Mahmudul Hasan Joy fell to Dane Paterson for 10.

Nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud was castled by Keshav Maharaj for three, leaving Bangladesh in deep trouble.

Earlier, De Zorzi picked up from where he left off after notching up his century on Tuesday as South Africa accumulated runs with ease, having resumed at 307-2 on a batting-friendly track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

He reached his 150 with a lofted boundary off Taijul and followed it up with another immediately, as the hosts came under pressure early on another hot, humid day on the southeastern coast of Bangladesh.

Bedingham was equally aggressive at the other end and hit a quick-fire 59 but was bowled out by Taijul, who then trapped De Zorzi lbw and removed Kyle Verreynne for a duck shortly before lunch to claim his 14th five-wicket haul.

It was expensive, however, as he finished with 5-198.

Senuran Muthusamy made an unbeaten 68 as he combined well with Mulder in another 100-run stand in the afternoon session and helped the Proteas go past 500 runs in tests for the first time since 2020.

South Africa is 1-0 up in the two-match series after their seven-wicket victory in Dhaka.

