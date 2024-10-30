Without Chennai Grand Masters 2023, Gukesh’s FIDE Candidates qualification would have been difficult: Tournament Director N. Srinath

The second edition of the Chennai Grandmaster chess tournament will be held from November 5 to 11 at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram.

Some of the top GMs, including India’s Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chithambaram are expected to participate in the Masters category. For the first time, the tournament will also feature a Challengers section that will include only Indian GMs such as R. Vaishali, D. Harika, Raunak Sadhwani, and Murali Karthikeyan.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, J. Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of SDAT, said: “When we hosted the event last time, it was a huge success. We are keen to host it every year.”

Regarding the seating capacity at ACL, Reddy mentioned that the venue can accommodate 1,000 spectators. “Of the 1000, 500 will be made free for young players playing in different coaching academies of the State while the remaining 500, we are contemplating to price it. It would be Rs. 100 per person,” he said.

READ | Chennai Grand Masters 2024 to be held from November 5 to 11

N. Srinath, the Tournament Director, hopes this tournament will be a turning point for top seed Erigaisi, just as it was for Gukesh in the previous edition.

“Last year, Gukesh was seeded No.3 and went on to win the tournament. Without the Chennai GM chess last year, it would have been difficult for Gukesh to qualify for the FIDE Candidates. If Arjun wins the tournament, it would be a major boost in his quest to qualify for Candidates,” he said while adding that the average rating has been higher this time: 2729 to last edition’s 2711.

Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, said TN has become “a centre of gravity for chess in India and is on the way to becoming a chess superpower.”

GM R. Vaishali, said it would be a great opportunity for her to play with some of the top players.