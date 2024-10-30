MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

With six-year plan ‘Unstoppable’, UEFA pledges 1 billion euros to develop women’s football

The women’s game has enjoyed significant growth in revenue and interest in recent years, with the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand generating more than USD 570 million.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 17:14 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia.
Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

UEFA will commit 1 billion euros (USD 1.08 billion) of competition revenue and investment to develop women’s soccer in the continent over the next six years, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The commitment is a part of UEFA’s new strategy to grow the women’s game, with money going to clubs, national teams, senior and youth competitions with the goal to have 5000 professional players and six professional leagues in Europe by 2030.

“European women’s football has never been in a better place,” UEFA’s managing director of women’s football Nadine Kessler said in a statement. “(It) has become a sport for the masses, attracting an ever-growing and diverse fan base, and partners that wholeheartedly contribute to its growth.”

The women’s game has enjoyed significant growth in revenue and interest in recent years, with the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand generating more than USD 570 million.

The Women’s Super League in England also generated record revenue in 2022-23, with more than a million people attending matches in the country’s top two divisions in 2023-24.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said that the new six-year strategy, dubbed ‘Unstoppable’, would lay the groundwork to unlock the full potential of women’s football.

“Our dedication to the cause remains as strong as ever. Our mission is simple – to help women’s football gain a prominent place in the European sporting community,” he added.

Related Topics

Women's Football /

UEFA /

Women's Super League /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Mumbaikar Ajaz Patel cherishes ‘homecoming’ with Wankhede return
    Shayan Acharya
  2. With six-year plan ‘Unstoppable’, UEFA pledges 1 billion euros to develop women’s football
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bangladesh loses 4 wickets early at stumps; South Africa 575/6d
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vz NZ 2024: Focus on Wankhede pitch as teams gear up for final Test
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. With six-year plan ‘Unstoppable’, UEFA pledges 1 billion euros to develop women’s football
    Reuters
  2. Jürgen Klopp defends his decision to join Red Bull after fan backlash
    AP
  3. Atletico Mineiro into Copa Libertadores final after draw against River Plate
    AP
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Milan’s Fonseca not giving up on title challenge despite loss to Napoli
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Conte admits league title a possibility for Napoli but return to Europe is the aim
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Mumbaikar Ajaz Patel cherishes ‘homecoming’ with Wankhede return
    Shayan Acharya
  2. With six-year plan ‘Unstoppable’, UEFA pledges 1 billion euros to develop women’s football
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6
    Reuters
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bangladesh loses 4 wickets early at stumps; South Africa 575/6d
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vz NZ 2024: Focus on Wankhede pitch as teams gear up for final Test
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment