MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 31.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 10:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India Seniors beat Canada 168-84 to storm into the semifinals of the World Bridge Games.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India Seniors beat Canada 168-84 to storm into the semifinals of the World Bridge Games. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India Seniors beat Canada 168-84 to storm into the semifinals of the World Bridge Games. | Photo Credit: AP

BRIDGE

India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games

India Seniors beat Canada 168-84 to storm into the semifinals of the World Bridge Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

They will meet Sweden in the semi-final. The Indian team comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat & Ravi Goenka. Girish Bijoor is the coach and non-playing captain.

India seniors have been on a roll right from day 1. The team had a strong run in the qualifying round-robin league. They decimated Scotland in the round of 16.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A lose three wickets; Prasidh picks two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. EXPLAINED: IPL’s ‘Uncapped Player’ rule that could allow CSK to retain Dhoni for Rs 4 Crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
    AP
  5. Australia confirms 16 teams for new second-tier league
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports schedule, November 2024: World Chess Championship, Border Gavaskar Trophy, Davis Cup Finals and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  5. Tour de France 2025 ‘comes home’ as race to set to happen entirely in country for the first time since 2020
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A lose three wickets; Prasidh picks two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. EXPLAINED: IPL’s ‘Uncapped Player’ rule that could allow CSK to retain Dhoni for Rs 4 Crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
    AP
  5. Australia confirms 16 teams for new second-tier league
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment