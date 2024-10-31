BRIDGE
India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
India Seniors beat Canada 168-84 to storm into the semifinals of the World Bridge Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
They will meet Sweden in the semi-final. The Indian team comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat & Ravi Goenka. Girish Bijoor is the coach and non-playing captain.
India seniors have been on a roll right from day 1. The team had a strong run in the qualifying round-robin league. They decimated Scotland in the round of 16.
-PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A lose three wickets; Prasidh picks two
- Indian sports wrap, October 31: India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games
- EXPLAINED: IPL’s ‘Uncapped Player’ rule that could allow CSK to retain Dhoni for Rs 4 Crore
- CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
- Australia confirms 16 teams for new second-tier league
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE