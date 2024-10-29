MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge

A bench trial was set to begin Tuesday before a New Mexico judge, but a prosecutor and Jones’ defense attorney announced at the start of the virtual proceeding that an agreement had been reached.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 22:22 IST , ALBUQUERQUE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jones will face Stipe Miocic in UFC 309 on November 16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He and Miocic were scheduled to fight last year, but a pectoral injury forced Jones to postpone.
Jones will face Stipe Miocic in UFC 309 on November 16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He and Miocic were scheduled to fight last year, but a pectoral injury forced Jones to postpone. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jones will face Stipe Miocic in UFC 309 on November 16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He and Miocic were scheduled to fight last year, but a pectoral injury forced Jones to postpone. | Photo Credit: AP

UFC heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has agreed to attend four hours of anger management classes to resolve a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from a drug test at his New Mexico home in which he was accused of being hostile.

A bench trial was set to begin Tuesday before a New Mexico judge, but a prosecutor and Jones’ defense attorney announced at the start of the virtual proceeding that an agreement had been reached.

The charges of assault, a petty misdemeanor, and interference with communication, a misdemeanor, will be dismissed as along as Jones completes the anger management classes and follows all laws over the next 90 days.

Jones had pleaded not guilty in July, and when the allegations first became public earlier this year, he called them baseless. He posted on social media that he had been taken off guard by what he called the unprofessionalism of one of the testers and acknowledged cursing after getting frustrated.

Considered one of the top MMA fighters, Jones took the heavyweight title with a first-round submission over Ciryl Gane in March 2023. It was Jones’ first fight in three years and his first in the heavyweight division. He already was the best light heavyweight by winning a record 14 title fights.

Jones will face Stipe Miocic in UFC 309 on November 16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He and Miocic were scheduled to fight last year, but a pectoral injury forced Jones to postpone.

In 2016, Jones was suspended for a year for a failed drug test and had his 2017 victory over Daniel Cormier turned into a no-contest after another drug test came up positive. Jones argued later that he would have passed under standards that were revised in 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which changed the criteria for what constituted a positive test.

A woman who worked for Drug Free Sport International, which conducts tests for professional athletes, initially filed a report with Albuquerque police in April. She accused Jones of threatening her while she and a colleague were at Jones’ home for a drug test.

A criminal complaint stated that the woman described Jones as cooperative at first but that he became agitated.

Jones told police that he apologized for swearing at the woman and her co-worker at the end of the test. He provided video from what appeared to be a home camera system showing the woman giving him a high-five before leaving. He said neither appeared scared during the interaction.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: BKS 0-4 EBFC; Red and Gold Brigade close to first win of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: Lineups out; Ronaldo in starting lineup; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  4. East Bengal thrashes Basundhara Kings 4-0, gets first win of the season and under Bruzon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Jai Bhagwan shines as Bengaluru Bulls beats Dabang Delhi 34-33; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  2. Tour de France 2025 ‘comes home’ as race to set to happen entirely in country for the first time since 2020
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 29: Sodhi hat-trick guides Mata Rukhmani School to win in Nehru girls tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Fencing: Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov nominated for return to FIE presidency
    Reuters
  5. France hijab bans in sports ‘discriminatory’, says UN experts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: BKS 0-4 EBFC; Red and Gold Brigade close to first win of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: Lineups out; Ronaldo in starting lineup; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  4. East Bengal thrashes Basundhara Kings 4-0, gets first win of the season and under Bruzon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Jai Bhagwan shines as Bengaluru Bulls beats Dabang Delhi 34-33; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment