Have you subscribed yet?

BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul-Taijul pair takes Bangladesh close to 100, Rabada takes five-for

BAN vs SA: Follow the live updates of day three of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Updated : Oct 31, 2024 10:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (right) and Mominul Haque (left) continue the host’s reply to South Africa’s first-innings total of 575 for 6.
Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (right) and Mominul Haque (left) continue the host’s reply to South Africa’s first-innings total of 575 for 6. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (right) and Mominul Haque (left) continue the host’s reply to South Africa’s first-innings total of 575 for 6. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

DAY 2 REPORT - Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6

Toss

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Bangladesh /

South Africa

