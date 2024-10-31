BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul-Taijul pair takes Bangladesh close to 100, Rabada takes five-for

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

DAY 2 REPORT - Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6

Toss

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson