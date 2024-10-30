Ben Stokes’ house in England robbed while he was away playing Pakistan series; OBE medal among stolen items

Ben Stokes’ house in England was robbed while he was playing the Test series in Pakistan, the all-rounder said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“On the evening of Thursday 17th October, a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East. They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable,” Stokes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act,” he went on.

In a separate post, Stokes posted images of some of the stolen items. One of the items is the OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) medal, which the player received in 2020 for his cricketing achievements.

Images of some of the stolen items, as released by Ben Stokes

“I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items - which I hope may be easily identified - in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this,” his post read.

The England skipper was playing in the side’s second Test match against Pakistan in Multan when the burglary at his home took place.

“Finally, I want to say thank you to the police service. Both now and whilst I was away in Pakistan, their support for my family has been outstanding. They continue to work incredibly hard in trying to find these people,” he ended his X post, requesting anyone with ‘relevant information’ to come forward.