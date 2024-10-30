MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say

“I have nothing to say now, we’re analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise,” Amorim told a press conference on Tuesday after what many thought would be his last game when Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 22:52 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim reacts.
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ruben Amorim will stay in charge of Sporting for the next three games before November’s international break in less than two weeks when he would finally be set to become the next manager of Manchester United, Portuguese media said on Wednesday.

After Sporting said the Premier League side were prepared to pay his 10 million euro (USD 10.86 million) release clause, reports added the Portuguese club have agreed to release the coach before the 30-day notice period in his contract but not immediately.

“I have nothing to say now, we’re analysing here. Anything I say will only create more noise,” Amorim told a press conference on Tuesday after what many thought would be his last game when Sporting beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup quarter-final.

“There’s nothing to talk about. There’s the club statement, everyone knows about it. It was said by the club. For the rest, we don’t know the exact details. We’ll see...

READ MORE | Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s top target? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed

“I can’t promise anything. What I do know is that I’ll be at training tomorrow and I’ll be preparing for the league game with Estrela da Amadora on Friday.”

Sporting faces Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday and Braga in the league on November 10, which could be Amorim’s final game in Portugal.

United’s move for the 39-year-old coach came after the team sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag on Monday with the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings.

The English side’s former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken interim charge ahead of its League Cup clash against Leicester City later on Wednesday.

United then faces Chelsea in the league at Old Trafford on Sunday. Next week it takes on PAOK in the Europa League and Ipswich Town in the Premier League before the international break.

Related Topics

Ruben Amorim /

Manchester United /

Sporting Lisbon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say
    Reuters
  2. Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda’s late charge in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 28-30 to Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Giants 44-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Manvir, Subhasish score as Mohun Bagan continues winning ways with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W: India’s series-win against New Zealand just the right occasion for hope after T20 World Cup heartbreak 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say
    Reuters
  2. Copa del Rey games and other sporting events postponed after deadly floods devastate southern Spain
    AP
  3. With six-year plan ‘Unstoppable’, UEFA pledges 1 billion euros to develop women’s football
    Reuters
  4. Jürgen Klopp defends his decision to join Red Bull after fan backlash
    AP
  5. Atletico Mineiro into Copa Libertadores final after draw against River Plate
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say
    Reuters
  2. Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda’s late charge in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 28-30 to Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Giants 44-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Manvir, Subhasish score as Mohun Bagan continues winning ways with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W: India’s series-win against New Zealand just the right occasion for hope after T20 World Cup heartbreak 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment