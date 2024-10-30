MagazineBuy Print

Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals

In another men’s singles first-round match, India’s Tharun Mannepalli lost to Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria 19-21 19-21.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 22:12 IST , Saarbrucken (Germany) - 1 MIN READ

Shetty beat Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12 21-17 in the first-round match that lasted 38 minutes. He will face Giovanni Toti of Italy next.
Shetty beat Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12 21-17 in the first-round match that lasted 38 minutes. He will face Giovanni Toti of Italy next. | Photo Credit: X @BAI_Media
Shetty beat Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12 21-17 in the first-round match that lasted 38 minutes. He will face Giovanni Toti of Italy next. | Photo Credit: X @BAI_Media

Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran advanced to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after beating their respective opponents here on Wednesday.

Shetty beat Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12 21-17 in the first-round match that lasted 38 minutes. He will face Giovanni Toti of Italy next.

Karunakaran defeated compatriot Chirag Sen 22-20, 22-24, 17-21 in a hard-fought match that went on for one hour and three minutes.

In another men’s singles first-round match, India’s Tharun Mannepalli lost to Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria 19-21, 19-21.

In the women’s singles, India’s Keyura Mopati lost 8-21, 12-21 to Anna Siess Ryberg of Denmark.

