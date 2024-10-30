Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran advanced to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after beating their respective opponents here on Wednesday.
Shetty beat Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12 21-17 in the first-round match that lasted 38 minutes. He will face Giovanni Toti of Italy next.
ALSO READ: Without Chennai Grand Masters 2023, Gukesh’s FIDE Candidates qualification would have been difficult: Tournament Director N. Srinath
Karunakaran defeated compatriot Chirag Sen 22-20, 22-24, 17-21 in a hard-fought match that went on for one hour and three minutes.
In another men’s singles first-round match, India’s Tharun Mannepalli lost to Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria 19-21, 19-21.
In the women’s singles, India’s Keyura Mopati lost 8-21, 12-21 to Anna Siess Ryberg of Denmark.
Latest on Sportstar
- Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals
- Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda’s late charge in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 28-30 to Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Giants 44-25
- ISL 2024-25: Manvir, Subhasish score as Mohun Bagan continues winning ways with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC
- IND-W vs NZ-W: India’s series-win against New Zealand just the right occasion for hope after T20 World Cup heartbreak
- ISL 2024-25: Jordan Gil returns to former home as Chennaiyin FC eyes win against Punjab FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE