Chirag Shetty: I want to win every medal the sport has to offer before I retire

Star Indian men’s doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty said his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is currently recovering from an injury and and they will soon return to the international circuit after not participating in any tournaments since their medal-less campaign at the Olympics.

“My partner is injured currently, we will start soon and make our plan. Obviously, medal in 2028 LA Olympics is the target,” he said on Friday night during a panel discussion at an event titled ‘Beyond the Finish Line’, organised by Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

“We wanted to win medal in the Paris Olympics but that was not to be. But never say never. We have won almost every medal except for an Olympics medal. We would also like to win gold in the World Championships.

READ | Dipa Karmakar calls for more passion among young gymnasts following retirement

“I want to win every medal the sport has to offer before I retire.”

Chirag, the reigning Asian Games men’s doubles gold winner, said that singles players received more attention in the country before he and his partner made their mark.

“Earlier, people used to look up to the singles players and not to doubles. There was step-motherly treatment to the doubles players and they did not get enough support initially. But slowly and steadily, things have changed,” he said.

“It’s the change in mindset that we can beat anybody in the world which is taking us ahead.” Asked about the historic Thomas Cup title win, he said, “The difference was in the urge and jest to win the title. I have played many matches much better than the one in the Thomas Cup final but have not played with the same jest I had that day. That made the difference.”