WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Bates, Plimmer off to slow start; NZ 23/0 (5)

NZ 5/0 in 1 over

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer will open the innings for New Zealand while Chinelle Henry will bowl the first over

Henry starts off with three dots on the trot and she’s kept the lengths tight, not giving any room. Slightly outside off, driven through covers but Joseph’s diving effort restricts it to just one. Full and straight and Plimmer punches it through the line for a FOUR! Henry finishes off with a dot. Five came from that over