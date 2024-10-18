MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Bates, Plimmer off to slow start; NZ 23/0 (5)

WI-W vs NZ-W: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between West Indies and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. 

Updated : Oct 18, 2024 19:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup second semifinal between West Indies and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
  • October 18, 2024 19:47
    NZ 23/0 in 5 overs

    Henry to Bates, full and just outside off and Bates tries a scoop shot but miscues it, thankfully it falls out of reach of the keeper. They get a couple of runs. Shortish again, Bates comes down the track, swings and misses, light appeal from the keeper and the bowler but the umpire thinks otherwise. Seven off the over

  • October 18, 2024 19:42
    NZ 16/0 in 4 overs

    James continues. Bates makes full use of the full toss and smacks it over square leg for a FOUR! Much needed one that for the Kiwis. 

  • October 18, 2024 19:38
    NZ 10/0 in 3 overs

    Henry continues. Wide outside off, Bates hits it to the covers fielder and takes a dangerous single, had the throw been a bit better, she would’ve been in trouble. Back of a length, wide outside off, Plimmer takes a swing at it and misses, dot. Quiet over, just three from it 

  • October 18, 2024 19:37
    NZ 7/0 in 2 overs

    Zaida James to bowl the second. Tidy over so far and she’s swung it both ways. Just a single in the first four deliveries. Full and outside off, Plimmer comes down the track, lofts it but gets just a single

  • October 18, 2024 19:31
    NZ 5/0 in 1 over

    Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer will open the innings for New Zealand while Chinelle Henry will bowl the first over 

    Henry starts off with three dots on the trot and she’s kept the lengths tight, not giving any room. Slightly outside off, driven through covers but Joseph’s diving effort restricts it to just one. Full and straight and Plimmer punches it through the line for a FOUR! Henry finishes off with a dot. Five came from that over

  • October 18, 2024 19:24
    Minutes away from start

    Players of both the teams have entered the field and its time for national anthems. New Zealand’s anthem is being played first

  • October 18, 2024 19:08
    Fantasy team picks

    Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbell

    Batters: Qiana Joseph

    All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine

    Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

    Composition: WI 5:6 NZ Credits left: 12

  • October 18, 2024 19:06
    Playing 11s

    West Indies Women

    H Matthews, Q Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle, D Dottin, S Taylor, C Henry, A Alleyne, Z James, A Fletcher, A Munisar, K Ramharack, H Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk)

    New Zealand Women

    S Bates, G Plimmer, M Kerr, S Devine, B Halliday, M Green, I Gaze, R Mair, L Tahuhu, E Carson, F Jonas, S Devine (c), I Gaze (wk)

  • October 18, 2024 19:02
    Toss time

    Sophie Devine wins the toss and elects to bat first. She also confirms that they are going with an unchanged 11

  • October 18, 2024 18:19
    PREVIEW

    Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies faces New Zealand in Sharjah, eyes repeat of 2016 semifinals

    West Indies will hope for a repeat of the 2016 edition when it takes on New Zealand in the second semifinal of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday.

  • October 18, 2024 18:11
    Probable playing 11s

    West Indies Women

    Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

    New Zealand Women

    IC Gaze (wk), ML Green, SW Bates, BM Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, SFM Devine (C), AC Kerr, F Jonas, LMM Tahuhu, Eden Carson, RA Mair

  • October 18, 2024 18:03
    A T20 WC final without Australia for the first time since 2009!

    Click the link below to catch the highlights of the first semifinal, where South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets: 

    Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: SA secures first-ever T20 WC win over AUS to qualify for final

    AUS-W vs SA-W: Follow for scorecard, updates and highlights of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium. 

  • October 18, 2024 17:51
    Squads

    WI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

    NZ: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

  • October 18, 2024 17:34
    Here’s what Britney Cooper had to say about the semifinal

    Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Britney Cooper, hero of West Indies’ 2016 WC semis win over NZ, hopes for encore in Sharjah

    Britney Cooper spoke to Sportstar about the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal innings, that triumphant campaign for the West Indies and why cricket in the Caribbean Islands still has a long way to go.

  • October 18, 2024 17:26
    Recent head to head

    New Zealand has lost only one of its last nine women’s T20Is against West Indies (W7 T1) – a one-run loss in September 2022

  • October 18, 2024 16:59
    Streaming/telecast info

    The West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. The game will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website 

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Bates, Plimmer off to slow start; NZ 23/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Starting seven announced as Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans up against Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique happy with PSG’s start to season despite difficulties
    Reuters
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Bihar Day 1 washed out; Easwaran hopes to keep striving to realise India dream
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Bates, Plimmer off to slow start; NZ 23/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand legend Suzie Bates hopes to break jinx on potential WC swansong
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Women’s T20 WC 2024: Britney Cooper, hero of West Indies’ 2016 World Cup semifinal win over NZ, hopes for encore in Sharjah
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. West Indies vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch WI v NZ match online?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Bates, Plimmer off to slow start; NZ 23/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Starting seven announced as Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans up against Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique happy with PSG’s start to season despite difficulties
    Reuters
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Bihar Day 1 washed out; Easwaran hopes to keep striving to realise India dream
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment