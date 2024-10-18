WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Bates, Plimmer off to slow start; NZ 23/0 (5)

- October 18, 2024 19:47NZ 23/0 in 5 overs
Henry to Bates, full and just outside off and Bates tries a scoop shot but miscues it, thankfully it falls out of reach of the keeper. They get a couple of runs. Shortish again, Bates comes down the track, swings and misses, light appeal from the keeper and the bowler but the umpire thinks otherwise. Seven off the over
- October 18, 2024 19:42NZ 16/0 in 4 overs
James continues. Bates makes full use of the full toss and smacks it over square leg for a FOUR! Much needed one that for the Kiwis.
- October 18, 2024 19:38NZ 10/0 in 3 overs
Henry continues. Wide outside off, Bates hits it to the covers fielder and takes a dangerous single, had the throw been a bit better, she would’ve been in trouble. Back of a length, wide outside off, Plimmer takes a swing at it and misses, dot. Quiet over, just three from it
- October 18, 2024 19:37NZ 7/0 in 2 overs
Zaida James to bowl the second. Tidy over so far and she’s swung it both ways. Just a single in the first four deliveries. Full and outside off, Plimmer comes down the track, lofts it but gets just a single
- October 18, 2024 19:31NZ 5/0 in 1 over
Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer will open the innings for New Zealand while Chinelle Henry will bowl the first over
Henry starts off with three dots on the trot and she’s kept the lengths tight, not giving any room. Slightly outside off, driven through covers but Joseph’s diving effort restricts it to just one. Full and straight and Plimmer punches it through the line for a FOUR! Henry finishes off with a dot. Five came from that over
- October 18, 2024 19:24Minutes away from start
Players of both the teams have entered the field and its time for national anthems. New Zealand’s anthem is being played first
- October 18, 2024 19:08Fantasy team picks
Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbell
Batters: Qiana Joseph
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine
Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
Composition: WI 5:6 NZ Credits left: 12
- October 18, 2024 19:06Playing 11s
West Indies Women
H Matthews, Q Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle, D Dottin, S Taylor, C Henry, A Alleyne, Z James, A Fletcher, A Munisar, K Ramharack, H Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk)
New Zealand Women
S Bates, G Plimmer, M Kerr, S Devine, B Halliday, M Green, I Gaze, R Mair, L Tahuhu, E Carson, F Jonas, S Devine (c), I Gaze (wk)
- October 18, 2024 19:02Toss time
Sophie Devine wins the toss and elects to bat first. She also confirms that they are going with an unchanged 11
- October 18, 2024 18:11Probable playing 11s
West Indies Women
Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar
New Zealand Women
IC Gaze (wk), ML Green, SW Bates, BM Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, SFM Devine (C), AC Kerr, F Jonas, LMM Tahuhu, Eden Carson, RA Mair
- October 18, 2024 18:03A T20 WC final without Australia for the first time since 2009!
Click the link below to catch the highlights of the first semifinal, where South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets:
Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: SA secures first-ever T20 WC win over AUS to qualify for final
AUS-W vs SA-W: Follow for scorecard, updates and highlights of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium.
- October 18, 2024 17:51Squads
WI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton
NZ: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
- October 18, 2024 17:34Here’s what Britney Cooper had to say about the semifinal
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Britney Cooper, hero of West Indies’ 2016 WC semis win over NZ, hopes for encore in Sharjah
Britney Cooper spoke to Sportstar about the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal innings, that triumphant campaign for the West Indies and why cricket in the Caribbean Islands still has a long way to go.
- October 18, 2024 17:26Recent head to head
New Zealand has lost only one of its last nine women’s T20Is against West Indies (W7 T1) – a one-run loss in September 2022
- October 18, 2024 16:59Streaming/telecast info
The West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. The game will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website
