West Indies vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the likely playing XIs of both teams.

West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday.

Below are the predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Probable Playing XI

West Indies Women

Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

New Zealand Women

IC Gaze (wk), ML Green, SW Bates, BM Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, SFM Devine (C), AC Kerr, F Jonas, LMM Tahuhu, Eden Carson, RA Mair

Dream 11 fantasy picks Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbell Batters: Qiana Joseph All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas Composition: WI 5:6 NZ Credits left: 12