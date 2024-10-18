West Indies vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the likely playing XIs of both teams.

West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday.
Below are the predicted playing XIs of both teams.
Probable Playing XI
West Indies Women
Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar
New Zealand Women
IC Gaze (wk), ML Green, SW Bates, BM Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, SFM Devine (C), AC Kerr, F Jonas, LMM Tahuhu, Eden Carson, RA Mair
Dream 11 fantasy picks
