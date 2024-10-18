MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the likely playing XIs of both teams.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 07:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Friday.

Below are the predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Probable Playing XI

West Indies Women

Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (C), DJS Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Q Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, K Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

New Zealand Women

IC Gaze (wk), ML Green, SW Bates, BM Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, SFM Devine (C), AC Kerr, F Jonas, LMM Tahuhu, Eden Carson, RA Mair

Dream 11 fantasy picks
Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbell
Batters: Qiana Joseph
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine
Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
Composition: WI 5:6 NZ Credits left: 12

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. RituISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan’s brace helps Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian women’s football team beats Pakistan 5-2 in SAFF Championship 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa coach Dillon du Preez: After 2023 final miss, we are in it to take home the World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs NZ: India records third-lowest total in Tests; bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. ECB bans transgender women from women’s professional cricket
    AFP
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies faces New Zealand in Sharjah, eyes repeat of 2016 semifinals
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. INDW vs NZW: Vastrakar rested; Richa, Asha unavailable as India announces squad for home ODIs against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: SA secures first-ever T20 WC win over AUS to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI-W vs NZ-W Predicted Playing XI for second semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. RituISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan’s brace helps Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian women’s football team beats Pakistan 5-2 in SAFF Championship 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa coach Dillon du Preez: After 2023 final miss, we are in it to take home the World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND vs NZ: India records third-lowest total in Tests; bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment